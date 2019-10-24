Anand Mahindra plans to gift car to man who took his mother all over India on a scooter

Well, some stories really do melt your heart. Anand Mahindra, a business tycoon, was recently moved after hearing the story of a man who took his mother all over India on a scooter.

Yes, the man who undertook this gargantuan task is named Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar. Such was his dedication towards his mother that he quit his job to fulfill his mother's dream. Anand Mahindra, after noticing the story on Twitter, couldn't help but show his generous side.

He said, "A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country… Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey."

You can check out his tweet here:

A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country... Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey https://t.co/Pyud2iMUGY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2019

On the internet, several people praised Mahindra's charitable heart and some even shared D Krishna Kumar's contact with him.

