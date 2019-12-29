Search

Anand Mahindra tweets video showing the bright side of mobile devices

Updated: Dec 29, 2019, 13:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The video posted on Twitter shows how such technology can benefit the differently-abled people in their communication with others

A screengrab from the video posted by Anand Mahindra on Twitter
People often talk about who smartphones have created a distance between them, without thinking about its bright side. Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared a video how such technology can benefit the differently-abled people in their communication with others. The video shows a man, sitting on the steps of a sweet shop, on a video call with someone and talking to the person with the help of sign language.

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, who often posts inspiring and funny videos and photos on his Twitter account, added a message showing how development in technologies have helped many.

Mahindra says in the caption, “We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world..” making his followers realizing many that technology makes life easy for some.

The video, posted on December 27, garnered over 182,500 views with more than 22,900 likes. It has been retweeted over 3,800 times. Many users commented about how video calls and smartphones have benefitted the differently-abled.

What do you think of the video?

