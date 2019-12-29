Anand Mahindra tweets video showing the bright side of mobile devices

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

People often talk about who smartphones have created a distance between them, without thinking about its bright side. Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared a video how such technology can benefit the differently-abled people in their communication with others. The video shows a man, sitting on the steps of a sweet shop, on a video call with someone and talking to the person with the help of sign language.

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, who often posts inspiring and funny videos and photos on his Twitter account, added a message showing how development in technologies have helped many.

Mahindra says in the caption, “We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world..” making his followers realizing many that technology makes life easy for some.

We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us... pic.twitter.com/kricI2dNeG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2019

The video, posted on December 27, garnered over 182,500 views with more than 22,900 likes. It has been retweeted over 3,800 times. Many users commented about how video calls and smartphones have benefitted the differently-abled.

Good & bad use of any tool depends on the the user and not the technology itself. We criticise because we don’t like to blame ourselves or accept that we have lost control on our own senses. Efforts has to be taken to learn to control senses and not growth of technology.#yoga — Anu Kushwaha (@KushwahaAnu) December 27, 2019

Thanks for this sharing @anandmahindra. I’m deaf as I have used communication with family and friends using mobile device through video call. It is not barriers. Thanks new world and new technology. Respect our humans relation which success possible — Gopu (@1986gopu) December 27, 2019

I have observed this many times in many places. this is best innovative use for deaf and dumb people. I feel happy that video calling helps them to connect as well as in one case I saw someone using to ask directions or help for work over a video call. Beautiful tech use. — Sidharth Naik (@sidharth_naik) December 27, 2019

Also a carpenter came to my house for kitchen measurement. He measured everything and then called his master on video to discuss few thing and show the kitchen. He later told me it’s not just about measuring but we would also like to recommend you many things to suit your kitchen — Prasad Deshpande (@MePrasad89) December 27, 2019

My nephew is also special child. He use mobile to convey his message and he know very well about technology. — Shashank Agnihotri (@agni_shashank) December 27, 2019

I saw once mute person in the bus was talking to a girl. Both will do some action and laugh.They may be laughing at me thinking how impolite I am watching and trying to understand their conversation. ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂãÂÂBut still I was enjoying watching them. — The Invisible (@Proudlytricolor) December 27, 2019

What do you think of the video?

