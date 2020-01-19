Search

Anand Mahindra replies tweet for retiring employee, winning hearts online

Updated: Jan 19, 2020, 16:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

This time, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra warmed the hearts of the Twitterati, by sending best wishes to one of the company's employees who was retiring, on Twitter

A screengrab of the tweet by @satyyavachan.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra never stops inspiring  and amusing people with his witty and insightful posts on Twitter. This time, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra warmed the hearts of the Twitterati, by sending best wishes to one of the company’s employees who was retiring, on Twitter.

It also started when the employee’s son, with the handle @satyyavachan posted the photo of father, who working with the company for 33 years with his colleagues on his last day at work. “Can you guys please RT and help me get @anandmahindra share his wishes for my dad?” saying that he would be delighted to hear from the chairman of his company himself.

Mahindra replied to the tweet the same day as his employee’s last day at work, with a heartfelt message for him. He thanked the employee for being a “valuable and wonderful colleague. Wishing him with many 'rewarding' adventures , he said. “And don’t forget us! We’ll always be your home,”

The industrialist gesture went on to be a hit among the netizens with many lauding him and  saying how thoughtful the gesture was.

The son of the retired personnel also thanked him for the heart-warming gesture.

The post received 27,800 likes and was retweeted 2,800 likes on Twitter so far.

