Anand Mahindra replies tweet for retiring employee, winning hearts online

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never stops inspiring and amusing people with his witty and insightful posts on Twitter. This time, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra warmed the hearts of the Twitterati, by sending best wishes to one of the company’s employees who was retiring, on Twitter.

It’s late & I just saw this but the day’s not over. So three minutes before it ends let me thank your dad for being such a valuable and wonderful colleague! May he enjoy many wonderful and rewarding adventures in his new life ahead. And don’t forget us! We’ll always be your home https://t.co/doC1E3wYml — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2020

It also started when the employee’s son, with the handle @satyyavachan posted the photo of father, who working with the company for 33 years with his colleagues on his last day at work. “Can you guys please RT and help me get @anandmahindra share his wishes for my dad?” saying that he would be delighted to hear from the chairman of his company himself.

Mahindra replied to the tweet the same day as his employee’s last day at work, with a heartfelt message for him. He thanked the employee for being a “valuable and wonderful colleague. Wishing him with many 'rewarding' adventures , he said. “And don’t forget us! We’ll always be your home,”

The industrialist gesture went on to be a hit among the netizens with many lauding him and saying how thoughtful the gesture was.

That’s really sweet of you @anandmahindra — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) January 17, 2020

If any day i setup a company of my own, you will always be inspiration sir . — Rohit (@shihorkarrohit) January 17, 2020

Actually M&M is a big inspiration to a lot of manufacturers and industries I have met over the years in industrial areas in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. — Gotya101 (@Gotya101) January 18, 2020

Wonderful sir! This acknowledgment will mean more to him than all the remuneration n perks over the years! God bless you all n may the younger generation imbibe this culture! — Natarajan à®¨àªÂÂà¤°à¤¾ àªÂÂà¤¨ (@NTanjore) January 17, 2020

This. Twitter needs more of this. Love, positivity and moments to cherish for a lifetime. Kudos sir for this humble gesture! — Kunal Karanjkar (@kunal_karanjkar) January 18, 2020

The son of the retired personnel also thanked him for the heart-warming gesture.

Thank you so much sir! I appreciate you taking out your time to wish my father. This is going to mean alot to him. He appreciates the work you have done for the company since you took over and will be over the moon when I show him this. Thank you once again!! — McLovin (@satyyavachan) January 17, 2020

The post received 27,800 likes and was retweeted 2,800 likes on Twitter so far.

