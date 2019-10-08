MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Anand Mahindra retweets picture of school children depicting Goddess Durga, says most dramatic pandal

Published: Oct 08, 2019, 19:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The picture has garnered over 9.1k likes and 1k retweets

Pic/Twitter
Pic/Twitter

As we celebrate Dussehra, social media is flooded with pictures of Durga Puja, Durgotsav which was celebrated in the country. Anand Mahindra seemed rather impressed by one such picture which was a representation of Goddess Durga by the children of a government school.

In the picture, one can see a group of children depicting Goddess Durga and slaying Mahishasura. The image was shared by a user named Manoj Kumar but was retweeted by Mahindra. "That is, indeed, superior to the largest & most dramatic pandals I've seen. Children will always triumph when it comes to matters of the human spirit," Anand Mahindra wrote in his caption.

Twitterati was also very impressed.

The picture has garnered over 9.1k likes and 1k retweets.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

anand mahindranational news

No more trees to be axed in Aarey until October 21, says Supreme Court

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK