Anand Mahindra retweets picture of school children depicting Goddess Durga, says most dramatic pandal

As we celebrate Dussehra, social media is flooded with pictures of Durga Puja, Durgotsav which was celebrated in the country. Anand Mahindra seemed rather impressed by one such picture which was a representation of Goddess Durga by the children of a government school.

In the picture, one can see a group of children depicting Goddess Durga and slaying Mahishasura. The image was shared by a user named Manoj Kumar but was retweeted by Mahindra. "That is, indeed, superior to the largest & most dramatic pandals I've seen. Children will always triumph when it comes to matters of the human spirit," Anand Mahindra wrote in his caption.

That is, indeed, superior to the largest & most dramatic pandals I’ve seen. Children will always triumph when it comes to matters of the human spirit...Greetings & good wishes to everyone on this auspicious day of Maha Ashtami Puja https://t.co/Bo4C0YVeLi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 6, 2019

Twitterati was also very impressed.

This is India ð®ð³ ðððð — MOHIT (@MOHIT01262787) October 6, 2019

Photo depicts the Goddess in a simple yet elegant manner. Kids are great. — Prof SankaraRaman Sankaranarayanan (@SteelProfessor) October 6, 2019

This one here is Brilliant — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz46367215) October 6, 2019

Innocents rule the world...Kudos ðððð — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) October 6, 2019

The picture has garnered over 9.1k likes and 1k retweets.

