Anand Mahindra shares relatable meme on frustration with webinars, amuses Twitterati

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the view of Coronavirus outbreak, webinars have gained momentum among a section of people in which seminars and workshops of all kinds are being held through video conferencing. With professionals working from home due to the lockdown, many webinars are being conducted lately, much to the chagrin of those who are not a fan of attending it.

A few days ago, business magnate Anand Mahindra had tweeted about how the word 'webinar' gets him on the verge of a 'serious meltdown' and asked if it could be banished from the dictionary itself. Now, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group has posted a meme that sums up the frustration about webinars, which has made netizens relate to it.

After his earlier post went online, 65-year-old Mahindra saw many people agreeing to his view about webinar. He then took to his Twitter account to share a meme that was sent to him by a friend. He tweets, “Numerous friends shared this meme with me after reading about my frustration with 'webinars.'” He then comes up with a 'medical condition' called 'Webinarcoma'. The meme shows a still from the legendary Bollywood film Mughal-e-Azam, featuring veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Madhubala, playing their roles of Salim and Anarkali.

In the meme, Salim is seen waking up Anarkali, who slept off attending a webinar, saying that it has ended.

Numerous friends shared this meme with me after reading about my frustration with 'webinars.' Seems like a new medical condition called a Webinarcoma. ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/0p1SIUXHZl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2020

Posted on Friday, the post garnered more than 20,100 likes and was retweeted close to 2,000 times. The meme received tonnes of amused comments from users who also said that they found webinars boring and they have learned nothing, in spite of attending the sessions from their phones and laptops for hours.

sir , i have attended best of webinars from across the world. And sometimes its true... It becomes boring and disconnected interest. Honestly i have learnt or educated zero from these webinars. — ParindaðÂÂ¨ (@parienda) June 5, 2020

I developed high fever a few days back. The doctor diagnosed it as ‘webimaar’. — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) June 6, 2020

Agree, webinars all over, by everyone, on every possible topic under the sun, with real estate taking the cake, if you were not part of any webinar, you had not arrived during lockdown. Liked Webinarcoma! — Bienu Verma Vaghela (@Bienu_pr) June 5, 2020

What a reply sir jiðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Amol salunkhe (@Amol73917987) June 5, 2020

When Mahindra denounced 'webinars' in his earlier post, he had asked his followers to send him suggestions for customized labels that can be used as a replacement to the word. He got tonnes of responses from netizens, including businessman Harsh Goenka and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, who joined the fun and posted their alternatives to the word.

On Thursday, Mahindra has posted two pictures of the skies in Mumbai with an orange hue as clouds cleared and the sun emerged after the city received a heavy downpour as an aftermath of the Cyclone Nisarga.

