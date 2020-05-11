Anand Mahindra shares throwback photo, expresses gratitude to his mom on Mother's Day

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group did not restrain himself in expressing his love for his mother on Mother's Day and tweeted a picture for his late mother on May 10.

He wrote, "The right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother. Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I’m glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn’t wipe that smile off her face! Happy Mother’s Day, wherever you are."

One can see Anand Mahindra's mother Indira Mahindra sitting outdoors with a shawl. She is seen smiling as she knits away using, what appears to be, a straight needle and yarn. The text at the bottom of the photograph reads, "Expecting Anand".

The right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother. Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I’m glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn’t wipe that smile off her face! ðÂÂÂ Happy Mother’s Day, wherever you are... pic.twitter.com/BRLHM7YLKH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 10, 2020

One Twitter user stated, "I miss my mom as well, my eyes become moist every time I see a pup or cub in its mom’s lap. It’s more than 15 years, not even a day passed without her memory. If there is a re-birth, I would love to be her son again. Happy Mother’s Day to all lovely moms".

