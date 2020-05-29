Anand Mahindra wants to banish this word. Twitter couldn't agree more!

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing posts with innovative ideas that can make life easy. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group has been posting pictures and videos that adhere to the precautions to be used to contain the pandemic, such as the auto-rickshaw with walls and medical equipment that helps in following social distancing.

The Coronavirus lockdown imposed in many countries has seen in a rise in the number of webinars, which is a seminar held through a video conferencing platform, with people conducting businesses virtually.

Now the industrialist has posted denouncing ‘webinar’ in his latest tweet. Mahindra took to Twitter on Thursday saying that he might get a ‘serious meltdown’ if he gets another invitation to a ‘webinar’. “Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant??” the industrialist tweeted.

Mahindra also shared a picture of what looks like a ‘free webinar invite’ about ‘how manufacturing can embrace remote working’.

If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown. Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant?? pic.twitter.com/2iBQtqoUa6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 28, 2020

The post shared on Thursday night garnered more than 3,100 likes and was retweeted 310 times. Many users in the comments section agreed that the word ‘webinar’ should be banished from the dictionary.

I totally understand how you feel feeling the same here. — Binil (@binilization) May 28, 2020

Seriously sir. Infact now the fear of "webinar" is surpassing the fear of COVID. It will actually drive people comfortably switch back to offices. — Harshit Baxi (@harshit_baxi) May 28, 2020

Sir, absolutely agree with you. Most of them are so generic that you almost feel that you've read those words a few days back !! I've never suffered so much from benevolence before — Farzi Mallu (@farzi_mallu) May 29, 2020

Let's say it a 'Diginar'! — Ayush DEV (@d_anomalous) May 28, 2020

This is the best tweet I've seen in a long time... it reflects my mental condition. — Meenakshi Lakshmanan (@MeenaxiLakshman) May 28, 2020

Some users also proposed alternatives for the offending word, to which he said that his family has also been coming up with ‘custom labels’ to replace ‘webinar’.

Digital sabha — Garvin Arora (@garvin_arora14) May 28, 2020

While asking for more suggestions he gave an example of a word ‘swaminar’ which he defined as a ‘webinar by a guru.’

