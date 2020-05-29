Search

Anand Mahindra wants to banish this word. Twitter couldn't agree more!

Updated: May 29, 2020, 18:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The industrialist has posted denouncing 'webinar' in his latest tweet

Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing posts with innovative ideas that can make life easy. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group has been posting  pictures and videos that adhere to the precautions to be used to contain the pandemic, such as the auto-rickshaw with walls  and medical equipment that helps in following social distancing.

The Coronavirus lockdown imposed in many countries has seen in a rise in the number of webinars, which is a seminar held through a video conferencing platform, with people conducting businesses virtually.

Now the industrialist has posted denouncing ‘webinar’ in his latest tweet. Mahindra took to Twitter on Thursday saying that he might get a ‘serious meltdown’ if he gets another invitation to a ‘webinar’. “Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant??” the industrialist tweeted.

Mahindra also shared a picture of what looks like a ‘free webinar invite’ about ‘how manufacturing can  embrace remote working’.

The post shared on Thursday night garnered more than 3,100 likes and was retweeted 310 times. Many users in the comments section agreed that the word ‘webinar’ should be banished from the dictionary.

Some users also proposed alternatives for the offending word, to which he said that his family has also been coming up with ‘custom labels’ to replace ‘webinar’.

While asking for more suggestions he gave an example of a word ‘swaminar’ which he defined as a ‘webinar by  a guru.’

