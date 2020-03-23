Search

Anand Mahindra: Will manufacture ventilators, offer resorts as temporary healthcare facilities

Published: Mar 23, 2020, 15:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In a series of tweets, Anand Mahindra announced measures the company would undertake to tackle Coronavirus on a public level

Anand Mahindra. Picture/AFP
Anand Mahindra. Picture/AFP

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has wrecked havoc across the globe and has led to a shortage of healthcare supplies too. The surge in the number of cases has led to hospitals running out of space to accommodate patients. And amid such a turbulent time, tech executives such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk and Ali Baba founder Jack Ma announced that they would donate to healthcare workers working on the frontline in their fight against the pandemic.

Now Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra announced a series of measures the company would undertake to tackle the deadly virus on a public level. The measures, announced in a series of tweets, include manufacturing ventilators and offering Mahindra resorts as a temporary healthcare facility.

Mahindra also said in the tweet that the company would be creating a fund to help people who run small-scale businesses and entrepreneurs and would encourage his associates to contribute to it. Moreover, the industrialist also said that he would be contributing 100 per cent of his salary to the fund and would be adding more to it in the next few months.

Mahindra’s tweets have received praise from many of his followers, with many of them calling him an inspiration and thanked him for his efforts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Important Update
MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times