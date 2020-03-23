Anand Mahindra: Will manufacture ventilators, offer resorts as temporary healthcare facilities

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has wrecked havoc across the globe and has led to a shortage of healthcare supplies too. The surge in the number of cases has led to hospitals running out of space to accommodate patients. And amid such a turbulent time, tech executives such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk and Ali Baba founder Jack Ma announced that they would donate to healthcare workers working on the frontline in their fight against the pandemic.

Now Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra announced a series of measures the company would undertake to tackle the deadly virus on a public level. The measures, announced in a series of tweets, include manufacturing ventilators and offering Mahindra resorts as a temporary healthcare facility.

—A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. —However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals & we have a scarcity of ventilators. (2/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

—Our Projects team stands ready to assist the Govt/Army in erecting temporary care facilities. —The Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in our value chain (small businesses & the self employed) (4/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Mahindra also said in the tweet that the company would be creating a fund to help people who run small-scale businesses and entrepreneurs and would encourage his associates to contribute to it. Moreover, the industrialist also said that he would be contributing 100 per cent of his salary to the fund and would be adding more to it in the next few months.

—We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems (5/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Mahindra’s tweets have received praise from many of his followers, with many of them calling him an inspiration and thanked him for his efforts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates