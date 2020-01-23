Anand Mahindra's tweet on math trick impresses Shah Rukh Khan

We all had shortcuts to learn multiplication tables in Maths but the trick which went viral after Anand Mahindra's tweet is a rare gem. The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared a video on an innovative way to do multiplication and left Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan impressed.

In the clip that was shared by Anand Mahindra, a teacher is trying to explain to her students the multiplication tables of 9. Anand Mahindra posted the video and wrote, "Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject!"

Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MtS2QjhNy3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2020

The teachers used her fingers to teach the table of 9.

Shah Rukh Khan retweeted the video and wrote, "Can't tell you how many of my life's issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching method."

Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching methods. https://t.co/nC8qIojGVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

The tweet garnered a lot of appreciation from other users as well who wrote, "Wow sir amazing. I never thought this can also be a fun trick for multiplication. More School teachers need to adopt such fun methods to teach kids, so that they learn without any stress and can enjoy as well," while yet another wrote, "Simplicity can be used in any form...simple is the way of life hats off to such teachers who make learning simple."

