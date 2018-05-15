Anant Ambani 'engagement' reactions: Jio wedding offer to be announced soon!

Photos of the young Anant Ambani embracing Radhika Merchant went viral on Instagram. Here's a look

After Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Aakash Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani got engaged, it is Anant Ambani who is supposedly engaged to Radhika Merchant. Photos of the young Ambani boy embracing Radhika Merchant went viral on Instagram. Here's a look...



With the back-to back announcement of Ambani kids getting engaged, social media was abuzz was jokes and comments. Take a look.

Isha Ambani, Nita and Mukesh's daughter, and Akash's twin will wed Anand Piramal, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal in December in India this year. Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades.

Before Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani got engaged to diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta in March 2018. The wedding is expected to take place later this year. Shloka and Akash have been long time friends and even studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai's BKC.

