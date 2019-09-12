Anant Chaturdashi 2019: Twitterati extends greeting on social media
The 'Anant Chaturdashi' day, which falls on September 12 this year, marks conclusion of the ten-day Ganesh festival in Maharashtra
Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated and observed by Hindus and Jains. Chaturdashi is the 14th day of the lunar fortnight. This festival is celebrated 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. In parts of Eastern U.P and Bihar, Anant Chaturdashi is closely linked to kshirsagar (Ocean of Milk) and Lord Vishnu's Anant Roopa. This year, Anant Chaturdashi is being celebrated on 12 September along with Ganesh Visarjan. The idols of Lord Ganesha across the country are also immersed on this day.
Netizens took to social media platform, Twitter and extended their greeting. This is how the internet celebrated Anant Chaturdashi on Twitter.
Happy #anantchaturdashi pic.twitter.com/ycw6jzNqi3— ð®ð³ Akshay Jai Hind ð®ð³ (@akshaydubeyji) September 12, 2019
#anantchaturdashi #GaneshVisarjan #ganeshchaturthi2019— AK (@alok310777) September 12, 2019
Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya...... pic.twitter.com/zOFl0oSdmt
"à¤à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤²à¥ à¤¬à¤°à¤¸ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤"— Poonamben Maadam (@PoonambenMaadam) September 12, 2019
à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¦à¤¶à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤#anantchaturdashi pic.twitter.com/giMBAXw2FT
See you next year, Ganesha! Till then remove all the obstacles in achieving our goals. ð#GaneshVisarjan #GaneshUtsav2019 #AnantChaturdashi pic.twitter.com/hi27Kw8CGg— Advaita (@GampaSD) September 12, 2019
I believe when food is cooked with happy state of mind it becomes Prasad #UkadicheModak. May Goddess Annapurna bless your food & kitchens and lord Ganesha brings you all health and prosperity.— Beyond Kilos&Inches (@DeeptaNagpal) September 12, 2019
Time to bid adieu to Ganpatið#anantchaturdashi
à¤à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾
à¤ à¤à¤²à¥ à¤¬à¤°à¤¸ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤ pic.twitter.com/5F39IBgpKI
More than 50,000 police personnel will be deployed across the financial capital of the country on Thursday to ensure that Ganesh idol immersion processions pass off without any untoward incident, police said on Wednesday. Key routes of processions will be monitored by drones, an official said. The 'Anant Chaturdashi' day, which falls on September 12 this year, marks conclusion of the ten-day Ganesh festival in Maharashtra.
