Anant Mahadevan on Bittersweet: Want the film out before Oscars cut-offs

Anant Mahadevan plans to book a December slot for his upcoming Marathi film, Bittersweet. "I have kept the story ruthlessly true to its core to garner a global appeal," says the director, who hopes to capture world audience with his tale about women workers in the sugar fields of Beed district in Maharashtra, who are forced to get a hysterectomy to survive.

After being nominated for Jiseok Awards at the Busan International Film Festival, he wants to send the movie to the Oscars. "I want to take Indian cinema to a level where it won't be scoffed at during festivals. I want to release Bittersweet theatrically in December because that's the cut-off date for Oscars selections," says the director, adding that after releasing in theatres, it will be distributed digitally.



A still from the film

While there is no confirmation that the world would achieve normalcy by December, Mahadevan says that the project deserves a 70mm release. "It will be a pity if it is doesn't release in theatres. Even if the film is screened digitally, it is eligible for the Academy Awards, as the rules have changed." While he is confident of the Akshaya Gurav-starrer, Mahadevan is uncertain about the jury's approach. "If they treat the film only on the basis of merit, we will sail through."

