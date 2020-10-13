Ananta, which means 'Infinite', lives to its name and purpose of endless love and giving

In 2018, Ananta adopted 4 slums in Thane, 1 Slum in Bangalore & 1 slum in Hyderabad to serve freshly cooked nutritious meals to resident children daily through an ongoing Roti Ghar project of Khushiyaan Foundation.

With infinite love and vision, the Founder of ANANTA - Kavita Sugandh started several initiatives to uplift our deprived section of society and to protect the environment. Through the Roti Ghar project, The idea is to give dreams to children. Now you must be wondering How? We believe the first dream of an empty stomach child is a good meal and once this dream is fulfilled, they can freely dream bigger. And here together with Ananta we seed dreams in these kids and take care of giving fuel to their minds- the nutritious diet and handholding towards their dreams.

On this International Girl Child Day, Ananta proudly shares the success stories of the change they have brought in the lives of girls by understanding and elevating their dreams through their interventions.

Sonakshi (name changed) from Thane slum is achieving 1st rank in her academics since the last 2 years. She gives all thanks to Ananta team for mentorship and support provided to her in the journey. She envisages to be a doctor in her life and team Ananta is with her encouraging and supporting her in fulfilling all her dreams

Roshni & Priti (name changed) from Thane slum started dreaming to perform on stage. Knowing this, Ananta supported their training under a professional choreographer, helping them meet their dream. Today these two girls are choreographers themselves and are star performers for several stage shows and events in Mumbai and Thane. They are also training other kids with similar dreams sharing their stories and encouraging them to dream and make it a reality in the world where everything is possible with the right support and mentorship. All thanks to Ananta for building confidence and positive attitude in many kids like them.

"These success stories are encouraging and there are many more such stories which have made a difference in the lives of children. These kids surprise us with their dedication and make us work harder to give wings to their dreams", says Rakesh Kinger, one of the active members of Ananta.

He also adds "right when these girls were about to leave studies & their dreams due to household work, Ananta supported their dream to get educated & constantly started mentoring activities"

Along with this, Ananta also initiates regular plantation drives, beach clean-up drives, feeds stray animals daily and runs shelter homes for stray and abandoned animals all over India.

