Ananya Birla announces brand new single Let There Be Love

Coming off of the announcement of being the first Indian signee to one of the world's most reputed music conglomerates, Maverick, international pop sensation Ananya announces the release of an irresistible electro-pop anthem titled 'Let There Be Love' launching on July 31, 2020 across all major streaming platforms.

Another captivating statement of consistent intent, 'Let There Be Love' is the multi-platinum singer-songwriter's first release of 2020 - following on from last year's debut EP 'Fingerprint' and standalone release 'Day Goes By' feat. Sean Kingston.

'Let There Be Love' showcases Ananya's dynamic vocals, as she interlaces emotion and experience into this irrepressibly catchy summer tune that serves to remind listeners that better times are on the way. Recorded during lockdown at Ananya's makeshift home studio in Los Angeles, the song is produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce (Fifth Harmony, Justin Bieber, Pitbull) and mastered by Dave Kutch (Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Chance The Rapper, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Rae Sremmurd, Fifth Harmony). Accompanied by a colorful, irresistibly uplifting video, 'Let There Be Love' is just the track we all need right now to keep our spirits high.

The feel-good anthem reaffirms the versatile artist's global appeal who after an incredible few musical innings has established her repertoire as one of the most exciting young talents to break into the music scene.

The effortlessly fresh track that is surprisingly the result of some personal soul searching the singer-songwriter experienced during the unprecedented COVID 19 pandemic. While the single has very personal origins for Ananya, she hopes that listeners will develop their own interpretation of the song, making the meaning their own. Ananya says, "I feel like we are all going through this collective trauma right now and I wanted to give a voice to that, but also showcase the sparks of hope and positivity that are being born right in the middle of this chaos. Love is that one embodiment that is going to steer us forward through these challenging times. This pandemic has taught me that ultimately it is the love that makes everything right."

She further added, "Today without the love and support of my family, friends and fans I would be somewhat misplaced. The song intentionally has a dance vibe, which I feel was really important because it showcases a sense of hopefulness and happiness in gloomy times. All my music is driven by an urge to connect with people, to share with them in the experience of being human – the good, the bad, and the ugly! I don't think that big questions and big feelings are incompatible with the pop and dance undertone of 'Let There Be Love' – I want to explore them all in my music! I hope when audiences listen to my song they can resonate with this message and get a glimpse of what's in my heart, and even if for a brief period, if I can divert their minds from their current situation, it would be a humbling triumph."

Further commenting on going independent as an artist after a 4 year long long stint with a major record label in India, Ananyaelaborates, "Let There Be Love is going to be my very first international single release after going independent and I'm beyond excited. It has been a beautiful yet intimidating move, but I felt it was the right transition in my music career. I have recorded over 200 songs so far, but none of them felt like the right one to go out with as my first independent release. During the lockdown, I got the chance to record over and over in my makeshift home studio and write my heart out without the daunting limitations of deadlines."

"This gave me a lot of creative freedom to experiment. When I recorded Let There Be Love it just all clicked and I instantly knew this was going to be my first release. A big thank you to my management, my team and family whose immense support has helped me reach where I am today. This is only the first song from what we have in store for you in the upcoming months. am so grateful to have the right partners on board and with this global release I am looking forward to making India proud on an international level. Stay tuned!" she concluded.

In a feat of sorts, Ananya will be the first Indian artist to be featured on the largest American national top 40 pop radio show, Sirius XM Hits 1 and in a feat of sorts Let There Be Love is already being played on the premium station a week prior to the actual single

Alex Tear, Vice President Pop Music & Programming,Sirius XM states, "Ananya is the exact reason we created our HITS 1 TO WATCH new music feature. We're beyond excited to officially add "Let There Be Love" to our Hits 1 playlist and can't wait for our SiriusXM National audience to hear and share in the excitement we are feeling."

Since becoming the first homegrown artist to go platinum with an English song in India with 'Meant To Be' in 2017, Ananya has racked up over 300 million global streams, performed at some of Asia's biggest music events and opened for major artists including Wiz Khalifa.

2020 is set to be seminal for Ananya, though performances in the US and UK have been delayed, she is gearing-up for the release of her second EP before the end of the year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news