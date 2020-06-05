Ananya Birla apologises to dead pregnant elephant in moving post, says we have failed as a race

Grieved by the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, business tycoon Kumar Mangalam's daughter Ananya Birla took to Twitter and expressed her disappointment over the incident. She said that such acts bring disgrace to humanity. The music sensation wrote a moving post for the pregnant elephant and extended an apology on behalf of humans. She went on to say that the murder of the pregnant elephant is a testament of our failings as a race.

A pregnant elephant dies standing in a river Velliyar in Kerala; she had sufferd injuries to her lower jaw after eating a pineapple filled with firecrackers

Shocking incident comes to light when a forest officer posts photo on Facebook

Incident leads to huge uproar on social media, with prominent personalities expressing anger and shock over the incident

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan termed the unfortunate death of the pregnant elephant as 'a painful thing' and orders investigation into the killing

Condemning the act, Ananya Birla shares a link to sign a petition demanding justice for the animal

In her moving post, the Birla heiress said that she was shattered, disappointed and sad to learn about the death of the innocent animal in Kerala. While sharing a heartbreaking picture, Ananya wrote: How can we as humans accept this behaviour of condemning another living being to such an atrocious end? She then went on to extend an apology to the elephant while sharing a link to a petition demanding justice for the elephant.

The heartfelt post has garnered over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments from various users demanding justice and commenting, 'RIP Humanity'. One user said, "Sometimes I feel we kinda deserve all this what's happening to us. Nature's way of payback," while a second user commented, "My heart is bleeding. What could be more disgraceful than this?" A third user said, "It's really heart breaking."

Taking a serious note of the incident, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to say that the government will ensure that the culprits are punished. "This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill," he tweeted.

Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, #Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill.@moefcc @PIB_India @PIBHindi — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 4, 2020

People from all walks of life, icluding Bollywood celebrities, business magnates and politicans have condemned the heinous crime and demanded justice for the innocent animal. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a thorough investigation by the forest department and the police officials to track down the killers of the pregnant elephant was underway.

In a tragic incident in Palakkad dist, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. Many of you have reached out to us. We want to assure you that your concerns will not go in vain. Justice will prevail. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 4, 2020

It has been learnt that the forest department have taken two persons into custody but are tight-lipped on the progress of their investigation.

In a series of tweet, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the concerns raised by people across the country regarding the killing of the pregnant elephant will not go in vain and assured that justice will prevail. "Let us be that people who fight injustice in all its forms; everytime, everywhere," Vijayan tweeted. NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule shared a beautful picture of an elephant embracing its child. While sharing the picture, the NCP leader said, "Mr. Abhijeet Dhondphale from Dhankawadi, Pune has made this sculpture in the light of the Death of an Elephant in Kerala."

The pregnant elephant died in Kerala's Palakkad district on May 27 after it consumed a pineapple stuffed with crackers. Kerala's Silent Valley National Park officials said that the elephant died of strvation, standing in river Velliyar as it was unable to eat for days due to injuries it suffered in its lower jaw after the crackers exploded in its mouth.

