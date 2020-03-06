Ananya Birla gets a new tattoo, calls it a beautiful 'surrender'!

Singing sensation Ananya Birla gave a glimpse of her new tattoo on Instagram, leaving fans wondering what it was. "Inked surrender, it's beautiful," she posted. On Thursday, Ananya revealed that she got a new tattoo. In the picture, the 25-year-old power-packed performer can't seem to control her happiness as she shows off her new tattoo.

View this post on Instagram #inked surrender, it’s beautiful. A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onMar 5, 2020 at 5:47am PST

The Birla heiress inked 'Folded Hands' which universally stands for prayer. But the folded hands also mean please and thank you in Japanese culture or namaste in Indian culture. In the black and white picture, Ananya, who is seen topless can be seen flaunting her new tattoo. While sharing a picture of her nearly-inked beautiful tattoo, Ananya wrote: Surrender, it's beautiful! She captioned her post with hashtag Inked.

Since the time the post was shared, it has garnered over 10,000 likes with several of her fans taking to the post to laud the 'Fingerprint' singers love for tattoos. One user wrote, "Looking Beautiful," while another commented 'Superlike' with a red heart emoticon. A third user said, "Certainly...a billion-dollar smile."

A few months ago, in January 2019, Ananya Birla had inked a 'Diamond' on her friend Anshruta Poddar's birthday, who has been a constant pillar in her life. While sharing the diamond inked picture with her followers, Ananya captioned her post: Happy Birthday Stud Anshruta Poddar. My soul sister, best friend, rock and rational mind. Thank you for being a diamond and finding the diamond within my charcoal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onMar 10, 2019 at 6:52am PDT

Besides the surrender and diamond tattoos, Ananya Birla has tattooed a music symbol, Meant To Be, God, 24 hours in roman numbers among others to date.

