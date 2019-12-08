Ananya Birla gets another tattoo, see her Instagram post here

Ananya Birla looks stunning in a black gown as she flaunts her tattoo, 'Meant To Be'!

Singer, entrepreneur, and social activist Anany Birla is a doting daughter to her father Kumar Mangalam Birla. But it's not music alone that keeps Ananya Birla going. The Birla scion has a soft corner for tattoos, too.



A screengrab of Ananya Birla's Instagram story

On Sunday, the 25-year-old power-packed performer took to Instagram and shared a video, where the 'Fingerprint' is seen getting inked. Ananya shared the video as her Insta story. In the video, Ananya Birla can be seen getting inked as she captioned the video with a hashtag Inked!

A closer look at the less than 15 seconds video shows Ananya patiently sitting on a chair while the tattoo artist is seen inking her little finger of her left hand. This isn't the first time that Ananya Birla has got herself inked.

Last year, during Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Ananya Birla stole the show with one of her tattoos that read 'Bulletproof hearts'. Ananya, who has always left an imprint with her music and fashion sense has been vocal about her love for tattoos.

Here are a few tattoos that Ananya Birla has got inked:

Ananya, who is well known for her passion for music, inked a tattoo that depicts her love for music and shows her unconditional love for the same.

After releasing her single 'Meant To Be, Ananya git it inked on her back. Ananya got it inked just a week before the release of her new new song.

View this post on Instagram It’s about the details. @davidnyanzi @ananya_birla #londonstreetstyle A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onFeb 26, 2019 at 5:27am PST

Ananya Birla flaunts her tattoo 'God' and 'Music symbol' with much ease and comfort as she sets major #Tattoo goals!

The Birla scion tattooed 24 hours on her left hand near her wrist in June 2018. She tattooed the number in Roman numerical. While revealing the picture that she got inked, Ananya wrote: XXIV. 24. We all have 24 hours in a day! Let’s make the most of it!

