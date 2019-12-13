Ananya Birla gets inked! Thanks friend for being a 'diamond' in her life

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla, on Thursday, took to Instagram to reveal that she got a new tattoo. Ananya, who is a singer, entrepreneur, and social activist among others, shared a sweet picture where it seems to appear that the 25-year-old power-packed performer recently got herself inked.

Ananya shared a picture of a 'Diamond' which inked recently. Taling to Instagram on the occasion of her friend's birthday, Ananya shared a glimpse of her new tattoo. While sharing the picture, Ananya wrote: Happy Birthday Stud Anshruta Poddar. My soul sister, best friend, rock and rational mind. Thank you for being a diamond and finding the diamond within my charcoal.

Ananya ended her caption with the hashtag 'Inked' and a red heart emoticon. From the post, it appears that Ananya's inspiration for her new tattoo was her friend Anshruta Poddar, who has been a constant pillar in her life. Since the time the post was shared, it has garnered over 10,000 likes and still counting. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to share their views about Ananya's new tattoo.



A screengrab of Ananya Birla's Instagram story

First among the user was none other than Anshruta Poddar's mother Sangeeta Poddar. She commented: Anan, to see your diamond you have to come to my house and meet me! But, she's all yours. In no time, Ananya's friend Anshruta also took to the comments section and poured her heart out.

Aanshruta wrote: Thanks for loving me so selflessly unconditionally and wholeheartedly! Anan, your Love knows no bounds, you Love beyond measure and you Love from your soul! Really lucky to have you as my sister and best friend.

Many other users and Annaya's friends from the industry also posted heart and diamond emoticon in the comments section of the post. Recently, Annaya had shared a video where she was seen getting inked. Ananya had shared the video as her Insta story and captioned it with a hashtag 'Inked'!

Besides a diamond, Ananya Birla has tattooed music symbol, Meant To Be, God, 24 hours in roman numbers among others to date.

