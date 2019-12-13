Ananya Birla gets inked! Thanks friend for being a 'diamond' in her life
On Thursday, the 25-year-old power-packed performer took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself where she is seen flaunting her new tattoo, which is a diamond
Business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla, on Thursday, took to Instagram to reveal that she got a new tattoo. Ananya, who is a singer, entrepreneur, and social activist among others, shared a sweet picture where it seems to appear that the 25-year-old power-packed performer recently got herself inked.
Ananya shared a picture of a 'Diamond' which inked recently. Taling to Instagram on the occasion of her friend's birthday, Ananya shared a glimpse of her new tattoo. While sharing the picture, Ananya wrote: Happy Birthday Stud Anshruta Poddar. My soul sister, best friend, rock and rational mind. Thank you for being a diamond and finding the diamond within my charcoal.
Ananya ended her caption with the hashtag 'Inked' and a red heart emoticon. From the post, it appears that Ananya's inspiration for her new tattoo was her friend Anshruta Poddar, who has been a constant pillar in her life. Since the time the post was shared, it has garnered over 10,000 likes and still counting. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to share their views about Ananya's new tattoo.
A screengrab of Ananya Birla's Instagram story
First among the user was none other than Anshruta Poddar's mother Sangeeta Poddar. She commented: Anan, to see your diamond you have to come to my house and meet me! But, she's all yours. In no time, Ananya's friend Anshruta also took to the comments section and poured her heart out.
Aanshruta wrote: Thanks for loving me so selflessly unconditionally and wholeheartedly! Anan, your Love knows no bounds, you Love beyond measure and you Love from your soul! Really lucky to have you as my sister and best friend.
View this post on Instagram
It’s about the details. @davidnyanzi @ananya_birla #londonstreetstyle
Many other users and Annaya's friends from the industry also posted heart and diamond emoticon in the comments section of the post. Recently, Annaya had shared a video where she was seen getting inked. Ananya had shared the video as her Insta story and captioned it with a hashtag 'Inked'!
Besides a diamond, Ananya Birla has tattooed music symbol, Meant To Be, God, 24 hours in roman numbers among others to date.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Singer and young entrepreneur Ananya Birla is quite a fashionista! Ananya has always made a mark with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. But there's much more to her than just that
In pic: Ananya Birla rocking the stage with her sensational performance.
-
25-year-old Ananya Birla who recently released her new single 'Fingerprint', loves tattoos! Ananya loves to get her inked and the singer has eight tattoos on her body.
In pic: Ananya Birla celebrating the festival of colours in Bandra, Mumbai.
-
During Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Ananya Birla looked chic and stunning in an all black lehenga. But the most striking part of her look was the tattoo that stood out. In one of the photos, Ananya was seen flaunting her tattoos of which one reads 'Bulletproof hearts'.
In pic: Ananya Birla flaunting her 'Bulletproof hearts' tattoo!
-
Time and again, Ananya Birla has left an imprint online with her fashion sense and beautiful choices. But she has been pretty vocal about her love for tattoos and it clearly shows as well.
-
In 2017, Ananya Birla released her single 'Meant To Be' which she got inked on her back just a week before the release of the new new song.
In pic: Ananya Birla looks stunning in a black gown as she flaunts her tattoo, 'Meant To Be'!
-
Ananya Birla stunned everyone with her radiant look in a pink lehenga by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in Mumbai.
In pic: Ananya Birla flawlessly carried the colour pink with ease and comfort.
-
In picture: Ananya Birla flaunts her tattoo with much ease and comfort as she sets major #Tattoo goals!
-
Ananya Birla tattooed 24 hours on her left hand near her wrist in June 2018. She tattooed the number in Roman numerical. While revealing the picture that she got inked, Ananya wrote: XXIV. 24. We all have 24 hours in a day! Let’s make the most of it!
-
In pic: Ananya Birla shows off her hearts tattoo in this picture as she makes for a stunning chic in an all-black attire.
-
Besides being a power-packed performer and sensational singer, Ananya Birla is also a social activist at heart. More often than not Ananya has been seen voicing her opinion on health issues and stigma's that exists in our society. On the eve of World Mental Health Day, Ananya took to Insta to flaunt her tattoo that read: Conquer.
Ananya Birla captioned the picture: Don't suffer in silence. Let's work together and conquer the stigma.
-
Ananya Birla is a firm believer in god and she took her unconditional love one step further and tattooed 'God' on her left-hand arm wrist.
-
In picture: Ananya Birla shows off her 24-hour tattoo which she got inked in 2018 with a motive to spread the message that there are 24-hours in a day and we should make the most of it.
-
This stunning tattoo inked under her feet sums up Ananya Birla's life as a journey. Ananya got this design tattooed in March 2018 and captioned the picture: Yatra: It’s all about the journey.
-
Ananya Birla, who is the daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, is well known for her passion towards music. The 25-year-old singer-cum-entrepreneur started singing at an early age and since then there has been no turning back.
In picture: Ananya Birla flaunts new tattoo that depicts music and shows her unconditional love for the same.
-
In this tattoo inked on her fingers, Ananya Birla shows her unconditional love for her mother Neerja Birla. Ananya inked, 'Always Mommy's Girl'. While on the other finger, Ananya tattooed 'Follow your dreams!!" While sharing this picture, Ananya captioned it: My forces - Mom & Papa.
Singer, musician, entrepreneur, social activist are few of the facets of Ananya Birla's illustrious yet colourful career so far. 25-year-old Ananya Birla is basking in the success of her latest single Fingerprint. But it's not all music that keeps Ananya Birla going. Today, we bring you the lesser-known side of Ananya Birla i.e her love for tattoos! Take a look (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Ananya Birla)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe