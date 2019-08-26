Ananya Birla gives a sneak-peek into her luxurious life. See Photos

famous-personalities

Ananya Birla took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her in a plane giving her fans major travel goals

Ananya Birla instructing a make-up artist. Pic/Instagram

Mumbai's young entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla has now turned into an inspiration for many. The eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla has been the talk of the town for her sensational music and her funky fashion sense. Recently, Ananya Birla took to social media platform, Instagram to give her followers a sneak-peak of her luxurious life and her fans can't keep calm about it. Check out the post below!

Ananya Birla shared this picture on her Instagram account captioning it as, 'Love, please just very very little make up?' (sic). In the picture, the music sensation is seen relaxing in a cozy seat of a plane surrounded by a huge palette of makeup and cosmetic products. Ananya Birla, known to slay any outfit be it funky jackets or comfy jammies, rocks the casual T-shirt paired with delicately printed trousers and no-makeup look here in the picture. In the first picture, she is seen sitting all cozy tucked in a white comforter instructing the makeup artist about the minimal makeup look.

In the second picture that she shared on her Instagram account, Ananya Birla poses adorably looking back at the camera with her hair let down. She is all smiles for the camera as she poses in the luxurious plane. Ananya Birla has created her own path and identity through her unique music and fashion sense. She is also a successful entrepreneur, fashion diva, musician, style icon and a loving daughter. Ananya Birla is also appreciated for her fashion sense, from traditional attires to western outfits, she slays it all with elegance and poise.

Also Read: Ananya Birla shows us a little bit of her fun side in this photo!

Recently, Ananya Birla stunned her fans on the social media platform, Instagram breaking exciting news. She took to Instagram to break the big news to all her fans in an ubercool post. She shared this news on Instagram captioning it as 'I am super excited to announce that my women’s clothing brand collaboration with @disrupt_india is NOW LIVE! We have been working on this line that we have called 'Never Normal' since 6 months and it’s all about my style, stuff I would wear and unapologetically being who you are!!! I’ve worn a few of our pieces in these pictures! Be you. Never Normal, because what is normal anyway? It’s for all of you GameChangers!!!'

Also Read: Ananya Birla celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family. See Photos!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates