Ananya Birla gives a sneak-peek into her luxurious life. See Photos
Ananya Birla took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her in a plane giving her fans major travel goals
Mumbai's young entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla has now turned into an inspiration for many. The eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla has been the talk of the town for her sensational music and her funky fashion sense. Recently, Ananya Birla took to social media platform, Instagram to give her followers a sneak-peak of her luxurious life and her fans can't keep calm about it. Check out the post below!
View this post on Instagram
“Love, please just very very little make up?” ðÂÂÂ @loveleen_makeupandhair
Ananya Birla shared this picture on her Instagram account captioning it as, 'Love, please just very very little make up?' (sic). In the picture, the music sensation is seen relaxing in a cozy seat of a plane surrounded by a huge palette of makeup and cosmetic products. Ananya Birla, known to slay any outfit be it funky jackets or comfy jammies, rocks the casual T-shirt paired with delicately printed trousers and no-makeup look here in the picture. In the first picture, she is seen sitting all cozy tucked in a white comforter instructing the makeup artist about the minimal makeup look.
In the second picture that she shared on her Instagram account, Ananya Birla poses adorably looking back at the camera with her hair let down. She is all smiles for the camera as she poses in the luxurious plane. Ananya Birla has created her own path and identity through her unique music and fashion sense. She is also a successful entrepreneur, fashion diva, musician, style icon and a loving daughter. Ananya Birla is also appreciated for her fashion sense, from traditional attires to western outfits, she slays it all with elegance and poise.
Also Read: Ananya Birla shows us a little bit of her fun side in this photo!
View this post on Instagram
I am super excited to announce that my women’s clothing brand collaboration with @disrupt_india is NOW LIVE! We have been working on this line that we have called ‘Never Normal’ since 6 months and it’s all about my style, stuff I would wear and unapologetically being who you are!!! I’ve worn a few of our pieces in these pictures! Be you. Never Normal, because what is normal anyway? It’s for all of you GameChangers!!! Go check it out on www.disruptbrand.com/nevernormal Enjoy shopping! #DisruptXAnanya #nevernormal #unstoppable #roar #conquer #breakthemould #gamechangers
Recently, Ananya Birla stunned her fans on the social media platform, Instagram breaking exciting news. She took to Instagram to break the big news to all her fans in an ubercool post. She shared this news on Instagram captioning it as 'I am super excited to announce that my women’s clothing brand collaboration with @disrupt_india is NOW LIVE! We have been working on this line that we have called 'Never Normal' since 6 months and it’s all about my style, stuff I would wear and unapologetically being who you are!!! I’ve worn a few of our pieces in these pictures! Be you. Never Normal, because what is normal anyway? It’s for all of you GameChangers!!!'
Also Read: Ananya Birla celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family. See Photos!
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Singer, musician, entrepreneur, and guitarist are few facets of Ananya Birla's illustrious yet colourful career so far. But there's much more to her than just that. Ananya Birla who is basking in the success of her latest single 'Fingerprint', loves dogs.
-
Ananya Birla, daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, was gifted a cute and adorable puppy by actor Karan Kundra and VJ Anusha Dandekar. The singing sensation took to Instagram to introduce her new puppy whom she named baby Snoopy.
In pic: Ananya Birla with baby Snoopy, which is a Maltese dog breed.
-
This isn't the first time that Ananya Birla has spoken about her unconditional love for pets especially dogs. Ananya considers dogs as pure souls who give her unconditional love
In pic: Ananya Birla enjoys spending time with a Huskie in Iceland.
-
In pic: Ananya Birla types out her song on a typewriter as Skai takes rest on her leg making this candid picture truly adorable.
-
Sharing a leaf out of her personal life, Ananya Birla gives us insights into her happy-go-lucky life by sharing this cute and candid pic with her pet. She captioned the pic: Love of my life!
-
On the occasion of World Pet Day, Ananya Birla took to Instagram and shared rare, candid moments of her playing with her pet Skai. In the pictures, Ananya was seen enjoying her time as a pet mother as she got playful with her dog.
-
In picture: Being a pet lover and mother that she is, Ananya Birla strikes a candid conversation with a Pug as she showers him with her unconditional love.
-
In a throwback Thursday post, Ananya Birla took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with her dog Skai. The two looked truly adorable as Ananya is seen showering tons of kisses on her pet dog. In the picture, Ananya Birla cuddles sky in her arms as she captions the pic: Missing my baby!!!
-
In pic: Ananya Birla enjoys being snuggled by a husky as she poses for a pic with the Huskies during her trip to Iceland.
-
Ananya Birla, very often, posts pictures of herself where she is seen enjoying and spending quality time with her pet dogs.
In pic: Ananya Birla plays with Skai in her car as she captions the pic: Baby Skai you're My Jaan!
-
In a flashback Friday post, Ananya Birla took to Instagram to share this sweet picture of herself when she met Skai for the first time. A young and overjoyed Ananya is seen blushing as she carries Skai for the first time in her arms. She captioned the pic: The first time baby Skai came home.
-
In pic: Ananya Birla gets playful as she cuddles Skai in her arms as the other pet dog looks on. She captioned the pic: I let the dogs out.
-
While we know that dogs are an inseparable and integral part of Ananya Birla's life, not many know the story of how Ananya got her first dog as a pet.
In pic: Ananya Birla moves her hands through Skai's soft and fluffy hair.
-
In an Insta post, Ananya revealed that after seeing a lost Yorkshire Terrier she always felt the need to have one herself and shower the pet with her love. So, how did she get Skai? Well, Ananya reveals that her doorbell rang one evening at her home in London and her friend surprised her with two cute Yorkshire Terrier Puppies.
In pic: Ananya Birla's pet dog Skai enjoys his 'me' time alone.
-
Ananya Birla further revealed that her mother had warned her to keep the male puppy. And Ananya and her friend were so convinced that Skai was the male that she kept Skai with her. Ananya further writes in her post that when she took the pet for vaccination, she was surprised when the vet informed her that Skai was a female.
-
On finding the truth, Ananya Birla writes, "Yes it was so meant to Be! I happened to have Skai in my life!
In pic: Ananya Birla can't seem to have enough of Skai in the editing studio.
Singer, musician and entrepreneur Ananya Birla is basking in the success of her latest single Fingerprint. But it's not all music that keeps Ananya Birla going. The 25-year-old power-packed performer was gifted a cute and adorable puppy by Anusha Dandekar. And it is this lesser-known side of Ananya Birla we bring to you i.e her love for dogs! (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Ananya Birla)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Shriya Pilgaonkar, Yuki Ellias talk about their love for travelling, cooking and more