Ananya Birla is hopeful of 'good July' in latest Instagram post

Ananya Birla has been making the most of her lockdown period

Business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla who has been making the most of the lockdown period at home, on Saturday took to Instagram to share a warm picture with her fans. Ananya Birla's latest post seems to be spreading cheer and positivity amid the COVID-19 crisis.

View this post on Instagram July is going to be a good month ;) A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onJul 3, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT

The Birla scion shared a cool, comfy picture of herself. But it's the caption that caught the eye. The 25-year-old singer-song writer wrote: July is going to be a good month ;). Interestingly, July is Ananya Birla's birthday month and she will be turning 26 on July 17.

How I’m feeling right now : ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂ¤ªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂ¥´ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤®ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ ðÂÂÂÂ¤§ðÂÂÂÂ¥±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂ¤¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂ¤­ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂ¥µðÂÂÂÂ¤¬ðÂÂÂÂ¤¯ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂ¤¡ðÂÂÂÂ¤¡ðÂÂÂÂ¤¡ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) July 3, 2020

The 'Fingerprint' singer also gave a sneak peek into a day of her life during the lockdown. Birla shared a throwback video of her performance in her Instagram story. She captioned it: Fan Friday! Taking to Twitter, the mental health activist shared a series of emoticons and captioned it, "How I’m feeling right now."

View this post on Instagram Seas the day ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onJun 28, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

A few days ago, Ananya Birla had shared a stunning photo of herself where she was perfecting a yoga pose by the sea, thereby setting fitness goals. In the picture, the Birla heiress can be seen acing the Urdhva Mukha Shvanasana pose, which is also known as the Upward Facing Dog pose. She captioned the post: 'Seas the day!' and added water wave and winking face emoticons.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Ananya Birla has been creating awareness about the global pandemic and urging people to stay safe and maintain social distance.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news