Ananya Birla looks dapper in bold striped pantsuit

Ananya Birla, the music sensation and young entrepreneur is known for her dapper fashion sense and is now a proud owner of a clothing line. Recently, the young star took to social media platform, Instagram to share a few pictures of her on the stage at a concert in Kolkata and we must say she is stunningly talented. Check out the post below!

View this post on Instagram ð¶â¤ï¸ðð½â¾ð®ð³ A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onSep 25, 2019 at 1:03am PDT

Ananya Birla shared took to Instagram to share the concert pictures with her fans that took place in Kolkata. The funky star was seen in a bold brown striped pantsuit paired with cute white sneakers. Her fashion sense has never failed to amaze her followers. Ananya Birla has created her own path and identity through her unique music and fashion sense. She is also a successful entrepreneur, fashion diva, musician, style icon and a loving daughter. Ananya Birla is also appreciated for her fashion sense, from traditional attires to western outfits, she slays it all with elegance and poise.

Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla stunned her fans on the social media platform, Instagram breaking exciting news. She took to Instagram to break the big news to all her fans in an ubercool post. She shared this news on Instagram captioning it as 'I am super excited to announce that my women’s clothing brand collaboration with @disrupt_india is NOW LIVE! We have been working on this line that we have called 'Never Normal' since 6 months and it’s all about my style, stuff I would wear and unapologetically being who you are!!! I’ve worn a few of our pieces in these pictures! Be you. Never Normal, because what is normal anyway? It’s for all of you GameChangers!!!'

Also Read: This picture of Ananya Birla with family will make your day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates