Ananya Birla looks dapper in bold striped pantsuit
Ananya Birla took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her concert in Kolata in a stunning brown pantsuit
Ananya Birla, the music sensation and young entrepreneur is known for her dapper fashion sense and is now a proud owner of a clothing line. Recently, the young star took to social media platform, Instagram to share a few pictures of her on the stage at a concert in Kolkata and we must say she is stunningly talented. Check out the post below!
Ananya Birla shared took to Instagram to share the concert pictures with her fans that took place in Kolkata. The funky star was seen in a bold brown striped pantsuit paired with cute white sneakers. Her fashion sense has never failed to amaze her followers. Ananya Birla has created her own path and identity through her unique music and fashion sense. She is also a successful entrepreneur, fashion diva, musician, style icon and a loving daughter. Ananya Birla is also appreciated for her fashion sense, from traditional attires to western outfits, she slays it all with elegance and poise.
Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla stunned her fans on the social media platform, Instagram breaking exciting news. She took to Instagram to break the big news to all her fans in an ubercool post. She shared this news on Instagram captioning it as 'I am super excited to announce that my women’s clothing brand collaboration with @disrupt_india is NOW LIVE! We have been working on this line that we have called 'Never Normal' since 6 months and it’s all about my style, stuff I would wear and unapologetically being who you are!!! I’ve worn a few of our pieces in these pictures! Be you. Never Normal, because what is normal anyway? It’s for all of you GameChangers!!!'
Singer, entrepreneur and fashion icon Ananya Birla has always made a mark with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. Ananya has been making waves throughout the country; be it her sensational performances or creating awareness on mental health.
Since childhood, it appears Ananya Birla's life has been surrounded by family, friends, and music. And over the years, these have been an integral and inseparable part of her life. While sharing this sweet picture, Ananya shared a leaf out of her childhood and wrote: I’m missing my mushroom hair cut.
Recently, Ananya Birla took to Insta and shared a candid picture of the Birla clan and we must say it is aww-dorable. In the picture, Ananya is seen bonding with her parents Kumar Mangalam and Neerja Birla. She is also seen getting candid with her siblings Advaitesha Birla, and Aryaman Vikram Birla. While sharing the heartwarming picture with her family, Ananya wrote: This was much needed. Real, pure, unconditional love. My favourite kinda night!
In pic: Ananya Birla poses for a family picture with parents Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla, sister Advaitesha and brother Aryaman as they set major 'Family Goals'!
Ananya Birla with her mother Neeraj Birla and her stylist Loveleen Ramchandani at an event where designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla celebrated 33 years of success in the world of fashion. Ananya took to Instagram and shared this picture with the duo. While sharing the pic, Ananya wrote: I don't need to look too far for guidance
Ananya Birla is a woman with a whole plethora of talents. But more than that, Ananya Birla is a family woman and a doting daughter to her parents Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla. Every now and then, Ananya shares a leaf out of her family life and posts cute, adorable pictures with her mom and dad.
In pic: A cute Ananya Birla is caught in a candid moment with mom Neerja Birla.
In pic: Ananya Birla poses for a family picture with her parents, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla.
Ananya Birla shared this candid picture with her close friend Ayesha Khandelwal. In the pic, Ananya is seen caught in a candid moment as her buddy munches on some treats. While sharing this picture, Ananya wrote: BROTHER I'm with you till the day we die. Thank you for understanding me and being the AMAZING person you are. We have got this.
In picture: Singer, musician, and entrepreneur Ananya Birla basking in the success of her EP 'FingerPrint'. Music is and has always been Ananya Birla's, first love. Besides family and friends, it's music that keeps Ananya Birla going.
Ananya Birla started her musical career by singing and playing the guitar at local pubs and clubs. Her passion for music led her to learn to play the santoor at the age of 11. Besides Santoor, Ananya plays the guitar, piano and also writes and curates her own songs.
In pic: Ananya Birla plays the tabla as a child.
Ananya Birla shared this lovely picture on the occasion of her mother Neerja Birla's birthday. In the pic, Ananya is all smiles for the camera as she poses for a pic with her mother. While sharing this pic, Ananya wrote: Home is where mom is. Happy birthday!
Ananya Birla has traits similar to her mother and just like her, Ananya campaigns for mental health illness awareness. In the pic, a playful Ananya is seen pulling the cheeks of Neerja Birla.
After the death of her great grandfather BK Birla, who passed away on July 3, 2019, Ananya Birla took to Instagram to share a childhood picture with him and it was one of the most adorable pictures from Ananya Birla's childhood diaries. In the pic, BK Birla is seen holding a newly born Ananya in his warm embrace.
Sharing a leaf out of her childhood, Ananya Birla shared this candid picture with her brother Aryaman Birla on his birthday. In the picture, she is seen posing with her brother as their cute candid pictures are setting real sibling goals.
Ananya Birla shared this 'sibling goal' picture on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, where she is seen bonding with her brother Aryaman and sister Advaitesha. While sharing this pic, Ananya Birla showed us her hilarious side as she captioned the pic: We were forced to kiss his cheek. Happy Raakhii!
In pic: Ananya Birla looks poised and poignant as she plays the musical instrument Santoor. She captioned this: I don't play the santoor as often anymore, but when I do, it really gives me a calm feeling.
Ananya Birla recently shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen cosying up with her family — her siblings and her parents, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla. Ananya Birla is a music sensation and young entrepreneur, who often gives viewers a sneak peek into personal life by sharing pictures on her Instagram account. Here's a compilation of adorable pictures from Ananya Birla's Instagram album, including her cute childhood photos. (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Ananya Birla)
