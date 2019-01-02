Ananya Birla: My fashion sense is casual, comfortable

bollywood-fashion

Singer Ananya Birla says her fashion sense depends on her mood

Ananya Birla

Singer Ananya Birla says her fashion sense depends on her mood. "My fashion sense totally depends on my mood. My everyday look is usually jeans and a tee, and a pair of Nike trainers with an old band T-shirt," Ananya told IANS.

"Mostly my fashion sense is casual, comfortable, and led by a mix of classic/personal elements (the band tees that honour my love of music) and 'trendy' items that just feel modern, fresh and fun to me," she added. Ananya, who will be seen in TV show "Twinning", said that her style has evolved with her travel.

"The more I travel, the more I love discovering and experimenting with new designers and brands from all over the world. I've also got a lot more comfortable with saying ‘no' to something that I'm not comfortable wearing."

Talking about the show, she said: "'Twinning' is really interesting because there aren't as many TV shows based on fashion in India. I love the concept of taking a theme and working around it to create looks. Moreover, it breaks down trends from two different perspectives which is very refreshing".

The show is aired on AXN, and the episode with Ananya will be aired on Sunday.

