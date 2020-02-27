Ananya Birla sets major fitness goals with this perfect yoga pose
In the picture, Ananya can be seen nailing the Bakasana pose that helps to strengthen one's wrists, arms, abdomen, and shoulders.
Business magnate Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla, on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself where can be seen raising the bar when it comes to setting fitness goals. In the photo, the 25-year-old music sensation can be seen acing the Bakasana pose, which is also known as the crow pose in her latest Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Mind Body Soul! Music is just magical and connects it all together for me!
Ananya, who has been setting the internet on fire with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices shared the inspiring post with the caption: Mind-Body Soul! Music is just magical and connects it all together for me!
In the picture, the 25-year-old singing sensation can be seen nailing the Bakasana or the Crow pose. The challenging Yoga asana helps a yoga practitioner to strengthen their wrists, arms, abdomen, and shoulders.
View this post on Instagram
The stunning Yoga asana picture which was shared on Wednesday has garnered over 12,000 likes with hundreds of Gram users taking to the post to share their views. Gram users not only showered love on the post but also said that Ananya is setting major fitness goals by acing the challenging yoga asana.
One user wrote, "Perfect Bakasana," while another commented, "Fitness motivation." A third user said, "This is the thing that makes you different from everyone." While another comment read: This is the thing that makes you different from everyone.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe