Ananya Birla sets major fitness goals with this perfect yoga pose

Ananya Birla aces the Bakasana pose as she shows off her love for yoga and music. Picture/Instagram Ananya Birla

Business magnate Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla, on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself where can be seen raising the bar when it comes to setting fitness goals. In the photo, the 25-year-old music sensation can be seen acing the Bakasana pose, which is also known as the crow pose in her latest Instagram post.

Ananya, who has been setting the internet on fire with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices shared the inspiring post with the caption: Mind-Body Soul! Music is just magical and connects it all together for me!

In the picture, the 25-year-old singing sensation can be seen nailing the Bakasana or the Crow pose. The challenging Yoga asana helps a yoga practitioner to strengthen their wrists, arms, abdomen, and shoulders.

View this post on Instagram Down by the river A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onNov 29, 2016 at 5:30am PST

The stunning Yoga asana picture which was shared on Wednesday has garnered over 12,000 likes with hundreds of Gram users taking to the post to share their views. Gram users not only showered love on the post but also said that Ananya is setting major fitness goals by acing the challenging yoga asana.

One user wrote, "Perfect Bakasana," while another commented, "Fitness motivation." A third user said, "This is the thing that makes you different from everyone." While another comment read: This is the thing that makes you different from everyone.

