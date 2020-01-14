Search

Ananya Birla shares an adorable picture, enjoys a lovely morning hike

Published: Jan 14, 2020, 14:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the picture, Ananya Birla can be seen posing for a picture after successfully completing a morning hike

Ananya Birla aces the cool sporty look. Picture/Instagram Ananya Birla
Ananya Birla, who has been the talk of the town for her funky style and sensational music, on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of herself with a friend. In the photo, the 25-year-old music sensation can be seen sitting atop a small rock as she completes her morning hike.

Ananya-Hike

A screengrab of Ananya Birla's Instagram story

Ananya shared the picture as her Instagram story. While sharing the picture, Ananya wrote: A lovely morning hike! From the picture, it seems Ananya went on a hike on Tuesday morning. The Birla scion was accompanied by a friend whom she did not name in her post.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Meet my big sis @nbcarpediem2. This is to making wild hazy crazy memories. Welcome to LA mom!!!

A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onJan 11, 2020 at 10:36am PST

A few days ago, Ananya had shared a heartwarming picture where she was seen posing alongside her mother Neerja Birla. While sharing the picture, Ananya showed her cheeky side as she captioned the picture: Meet my big sis Neerja Birla. This is to making wild hazy crazy memories. Welcome to LA mom!!! The singer, entrepreneur, and musician was seen welcoming her mother to her city, Los Angeles.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

ð¤·ð½‍âï¸

A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onJan 13, 2020 at 7:44am PST

Earlier in the day, Ananya shared another picture where she was seen acing the cool sporty look. Ananya donned funky pants which she paired with a cropped sweatshirt and a headband. While sharing the picture, Ananya captioned her post with a Woman Shrugging emoticon.

