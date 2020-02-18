Ananya Birla strikes a chord with guitar in her latest Instagram post

Business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla has been setting the internet on fire with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. On Tuesday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of herself where he can be seen playing the guitar.

View this post on Instagram Just a girl with her guitar âºï¸ A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onFeb 17, 2020 at 11:48pm PST

Ananya, who is a singer, entrepreneur, and social activist among others, shared a sweet picture of herself playing the guitar during a hot afternoon in Los Angeles, California, USA. While sharing the chic and uber-cool picture with her fans, Ananya wrote: Just a girl with her guitar!

In the picture, Ananya can be seen seated in her balcony with her guitar in her hand. Donning denim and white top, Ananya paired her casual outfit with a pair of funky sunglasses. She completed her outfit with a monkey cap and left her beautiful long tresses, which gave her a natural look.

The picture which was shared on Tuesday afternoon has gone viral since then. It has garnered over 7,000 likes with hundreds of Gram users taking to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user wrote, "Yooo...where is the pink guitar? while another commented, "It should be 'Extraordinary girl with her guitar'". A third user said, "Ananya Birla just a girl with her guitar, India's new Rockstar."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates