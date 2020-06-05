Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani are thinking alike

On Thursday, Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani posted American writer-director Leslie Dwight's philosophical perspective on the current scenario. The post reads, 'What if 2020 isn't cancelled? What if 2020 is the year we've been waiting for?"

The actors were impressed by Dwight's thoughts, which tells people to 'accept the need for change, declare change, work for change and become the change'. She terms 2020 as a year that will finally force us to grow.

"A year that screams so loud, finally awakening us from our ignorant slumber. A year we finally band together, instead of pushing each other further apart. It will be the most important year of them all." Panday and Advani have decided to be the change they want to see in the world post the pandemic.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, she will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and her recently announced romantic action entertainer film Fighter, which also marks her first release alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newwz, she has multiple releases lined up. She will be next seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news