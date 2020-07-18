Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma and others wish Bhumi Pednekar on her 31st birthday
Wishes poured in for Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday as the actress celebrates her 31st birthday from industry colleagues, friends and fans
Wishes poured in for Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday as the actress celebrates her 31st birthday from industry colleagues, friends and fans. Anushka Sharma shared on her verified Instagram story: "Happy Birthday Bhumi! Here's to a blessed life, joy, love and happiness."
Taapsee Pannu wrote: "Happy Birthday @bhumipednekar. Wishing you age long happiness, health n sexy abs."
Manoj Bajpayee tweeted from his verified account: "Happy birthday @bhumipednekar keep shinning!!! Peace and happiness always!!"
"Dil Bechara" director Mukesh Chhabra shared: "Happy Birthday @bhumipednekar."
Huma Qureshi posted: "Happy Birthday @bhumipednekar. Stay your lovely fit and fabulous self always."
Ananya Panday shared: "Happy happy happiest to the coolest cat. Stay crazy beautiful lovely always! I have so much love for you Bhumsss!"
Bhumi shared a note of gratitude on her verified Instagram account, along with a photo where she is seen grabbing a bite from her birthday cake.
"As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate and grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have means to protect the ones I love.I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us,am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown..Thank you so much. #gratitude #thankyou," shared the birthday girl.
