Ananya Panday bags yet another award

Ananya Panday made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh and delivered amazing performances with both. The actress has received a lot of appreciation for her acting skills and has also won numerous debutant awards.

Ananya recently attended an award show, dressed in a ravishing red dress, and won an award for The Best Debutante. Ananya experienced an immense fan frenzy and was surrounded by people as she was seen leaving the venue. But nonetheless, the actress obliged and even clicked pictures with her fans.

The actress portrayed complex characters in both her movies that were poles apart and pulled it off with utter ease. Ananya even showed her versatility and how she can mould herself into any character given to her. With back to back promising performances and also continuing the So Positive DSR campaign with full force and also acing the fields of fashion and acting, Ananya is becoming better every single day.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year and the second film whose name is yet to be revealed but we will be seeing Ananya sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

