Ananya Panday bags two more brands even before her first movie release

Film debutant Ananya Panday has been winning hearts of people even before the release of her debut film

Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Ananya Panday was signed and even completed a shooting schedule for her second film before the release of first. The star kid is in demand for films and also for the advertising brands.

Renowned cosmetic and skincare brand signed her and brought her on board as she has massive appeal in teens and huge fan following on social media. Now two other brands too have planned to get her on board as their brand ambassador.

Ananya Panday is the youngest actress ever to be the face of this cosmetic and skincare brand. The formalities for the same are already underway and we will get to hear about it real soon. The star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2.

Recently, the actress made her Koffee With Karan debut along with her co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In fact, the actress also took the hamper home.

Ananya Panday is also a part of the classic film's remake. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film, a remake of 1978's drama, Pati Patni Aur Woh, will be entertaining us early next year. The much talked about the film will be releasing on January 10, 2020. A modern redux of B.R. Chopra's film will see Kartik reprising the role of Sanjeev Kumar in the film.

