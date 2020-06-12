Ananya Panday: Before lockdown, I did not even have consecutive three days together sitting at home

"It was all going so fast that I did not even have a moment to realize that 'Oh actually so much has happened", says actress Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is an actress who has made herself renowned in the Indian film Industry very quickly with two films releasing in the same year. She has even displayed her ability to adapt to characters as both her character are distinctive from each other in both the films.

In a recent interview, Ananya describes how she did not even get time to realize so much has happened within a year as she was engrossed in work.

Ananya says, "Honestly, I feel like last year and even the year before that, half of it went so fast that I did not have time to realize that I had finished these projects. Like Student of the Year 2 came out and as soon as that came out I was shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh and as soon as that got done I was shooting for my their film Khaali Peeli."

The actress further adds, "When I was shooting for Khaali Peeli that is the time Pati Patni aur Woh had released. Khaali Peeli was actually supposed to come out in theatres. It was supposed to be three releases back to back. It was all going so fast that I did not even have a moment to realize that 'Oh actually so much has happened'. Till before this lockdown I did not even have consecutive three days together sitting at home."

Ananya continues "I think right now I am actually realizing in this time I have gotten in these two months that how used to I had gotten to being on sets. That actually more than my home being on set, in front of the camera, or being in the van is my home. I was never at home and always working and I loved that. I had gotten used to this fast-paced life. Now just sitting and looking back I am really very grateful for everything and I can't wait to return."

On the work front, Ananya's upcoming projects include Khaali Peeli, Shakin Batra's untitled with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and her Pan India release Fighter, alongside Vijay Deverokonda.

