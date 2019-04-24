Ananya Panday brings back summer with a breezy sporty look

bollywood

From sporting summer dresses to keeping it casual and chic in trendy short dresses, Ananya Panday proves that beating the heat can also be a lot of fun

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, who is making her debut with Student Of The Year 2, recently brought back the approaching summers with her sporty look, while promoting for her film in Mumbai. The actress was spotted in Mumbai, beating the heat in an all check ensemble. Keeping it short and sweet, Ananya wore a mini white skirt and teamed it with a crisp check shirt and a pair of red lace-up shoes, keeping the look every bit effortlessly stylish.

From sporting summer dresses to keeping it casual and chic in trendy short dresses, Ananya Panday proves that beating the heat can also be a lot of fun. Earlier, the makers of her upcoming movie unveiled the poster of the film showcasing her Uber cool and trendy looks in a casual fashion. Ananya is also emerging as the new style icon with her brave choices, at the same time. The actress essays a real student persona with no jazz and make-up, making her character relatable at times.

The teen sensation hasn't even made her debut yet and is already amidst shooting her second film, making her the talk of the town. Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

The actress is one of the most talked about celebrity on social media and has been creating the eye of the media frenzy with her spottings even before her much awaited Bollywood debut. Fans across quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen.

Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which is slated to hit the screens on May 10, this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

