Ananya Panday celebrates 21st birthday with media; has a gala time

Ananya Panday celebrates her 21st birthday today, October 30, and she spent some time with the media and fans outside her residence in Bandra. There was a fun surprise for Ananya's birthday wherein a balloon was brought in the shape of a clapboard. The actress was seen holding it and posed for the perfect picture. Dressed in a denim dress Ananya looked cute.

Ananya Panday posed with the lensmen for a perfect birthday portrait, which left them happy with this adorable gesture.

Ananya Panday posing for a picture with the yummy-looking cake

The Student of The Year 2 actress had a working birthday on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan. All excited and hyped about her first working birthday, Ananya Panday shares, "I was actually supposed to fly down to the US, but it turned out to be a working birthday for me. I'll be shooting for a song till midnight and expecting Kartik (Aaryan) and Bhumi (Pednekar) to surprise me. I've been dropping hints for days, even sashaying around the sets in a crown and a sash which reads, 'It's my birthday'. They better have a plan ready, else I'll be disappointed."



Ananya Panday poses for a perfect picture with the media

Ananya Panday has established a solid fan following and is known for her humility and simplicity. Her fans always wait for her outside the gym to catch a glimpse of the actress, and she obliges almost everyone with a smile.

On the professional front, Panday is gearing up for two films. The first one is Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is all set to release on December 6 this year. She has also teamed up with Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be releasing on June 12, 2020.

