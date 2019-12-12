MENU
Ananya Panday celebrates the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh with father Chunky Panday in the most unique way

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 18:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Pati Patni Aur Woh turns out to be a box-office success, the father-daughter duo Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday celebrate the film's success in the most unique way

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday has truly knocked it out of the park this year. She first made a fantastic debut with Student of The Year 2 and then starred in the comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which has also brought in big bucks at the ticket windows. Not many debutants can manage to deliver two hits in the same year, and only Sara Ali Khan is the one.

The film has already hit a half-century at the box-office and is a smash hit. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the film's collections and they seem highly impressive.

Take a look:

And celebrating the consecutive successes, both Ananya and Chunky were in a party mood. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a unique and hilarious video that reminded us of Dabangg. Why Dabangg, you may ask! Have a look at it yourself. The actress wrote- Will the real Chintu Tyagi pls stand up? Have a look:

Well, 2020 promises to bring a lot more happiness in her life as she's now gearing up for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, releasing on June 12, and also happens to be in talks with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra for the romantic film that Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are doing.

