Ananya Panday congratulates sister Rysa on her achievement

Actor Ananya Pandey posted a picture of Lil sister Rysa Pandey on her Instagram story congratulating her for her achievement in a 10 km marathon. In the picture, Rysa can be seen sporting a medal around her neck after her marathon participation.

The original post on Sunday by Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey said, "So proud of you my baby girl !!! Ran for @worldforallanimaladoptions. @tatamummarathon #10k @rysapanday."

Ananya and Rysa, actor Chunky Pandey's daughters share a love-filled bond, expresses the 'Student of the Year 2' actor's post.

Apart from setting the social media on fire with her jaw-dropping wedding season look, Ananya is busy in real life filming her third project 'Khaali Peeli' which is set to hit the screens on June this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates