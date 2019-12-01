Ananya Panday: Enjoy spending time with Kartik

I will not stop meeting Kartik [Aaryan]," asserts Ananya Panday, who will be seen opposite the actor in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The duo has sent rumour mills into overdrive thanks to the social media posts they write for each other and dinner dates. In fact, when the two rung in their new year together last year, it further fuelled the rumours. Unperturbed by the gossip about her relationship with Aayran, Panday says, "I don't take dating rumours seriously because people will talk about whatever they want to. If we hang-out together, it will be news. If we don't, that too, will be spoken of. So, I might as well do what I like."

Panday, on several occasions and in chat shows, has said that she finds the Punchnama actor cute. "I have said it in the past that I find Kartik cute and like spending time with him. I am not going to stop it because of what is appearing in the news," she adds. The Student Of The Year 2 actor also says that the tittle-tattle about her personal life has not affected her equation with Aaryan. "We laugh about the rumours. It has not made any difference to our lives," she says, adding that being a public figure at 20, people are aware of her every move, but some things she would like to "keep private". "I would never talk about my personal life. I don't feel the need to. Kartik and I share a great bond and that is evident in the chemistry in the film."

Talking about playing the other woman [Tapasya] in her next, Panday says she greenlit the film because it was a comedy and unexpected. "I called my father after I heard the narration. I told him that I found the perfect comedy film because he's known for comedy. I am the 'woh' in the film." She further explains, "So, my role would usually qualify as a villain or vamp, and I have a sweet image, which is why I loved that I was considered for Tapasya despite my age. She is opinionated, confident and empathetic. It was a challenge."

