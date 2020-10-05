Ananya Panday: I can't be bogged down by all negativity, hate and trolling

For the last three months, ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of star kids have been trolled for nepotism, groupism, and their privilege. And talking about the same, Ananya Panday has spoken about how she reacts to praises and also when she has to face trolls on social media and how she believes in letting her work do the talking.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "To take the good and the bad in my stride. I have come to realise that I can't get too carried away with all the love and praise that you get, and can't be bogged down by all negativity, hate and trolling."

She added, "You keep your head down, and work. Just the fact that I am getting to be an actor and be in films, and have people watching them is such a big deal. It's a dream come true for me. I will work hard, and better myself. You have to take everything in your stride."

Her latest film Khaali Peeli was slated to release in cinema halls on June 12 but streamed on the OTT platform due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the same, she revealed, "I am not going to lie, I was very disappointed. It's a film made for the big screen, but when I found out that's in this format, I was intrigued with this new way of watching a film."

Panday is now gearing up for a film called Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

