Ananya Panday: I love being an inspiration for young girls

Having a new release this week, actress Ananya Panday is real busy with her last leg of promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya Panday has gained her own fan base where she's loved by the younger generation who adores her so much.

Talking about how she looks forward to building her fan base, the actress shared, "I am happy with the response I am getting, especially with kids. When I was 10-years-old, I loved Kareena Kapoor, and as I grew up I started admiring Alia Bhatt. I love being an inspiration for young girls."

The actress further adds, "I am young now, and I want the audience to grow with me watching my films. However, I think that superstardom is far away, but I hope I achieve it someday. I want to have a loyal fan base."

Recently, the actress witnessed a real fan frenzy during the promotions where she was encountered by all the young fans, especially girls and Ananya has seen interacting with them. With each of her promotional outfit, Ananya Panday has never failed us to amuse with her high fashion sense.

The actress has received a lot of appreciation for the trailer of her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is all set to release on the 6th of December 2019. She will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

