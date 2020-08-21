Ananya Panday is back shooting on the sets; shares first day pictures

The entire world came to a halt when the pandemic hit us. While with each passing day, we are trying to live the new normal, actors have begun shooting following all safety norms. The new name in the list is Ananya Panday who got onto the sets and gave us a glimpse.

All excited and chirpy, the actress took to her social media handle to announce about resuming work and back at being on set. Having missed the camera and the glamour, we could only imagine how happy and enthralled she is to be back at work.

Ananya is undertaking all necessary precautions amidst this ongoing COVID. She shared an image on her social media story showing the crew members dressed in protective gear and PPE uniforms. The caption read as," Back at it #SafetyFirst" followed by emoticons.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next along with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and in Fighter opposite Vijay Deverkonda.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news