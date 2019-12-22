Ananya Panday is currently holidaying in Dubai and setting major vacation goals

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ananya Panday had a fantastic year, she began her journey with Student of The Year 2 and ended 2019 with another success, Pati Patni Aur Woh. And now, she has all the reasons to take a break from her schedule and go on a holiday mode.

Taking to her Instagram account, she posted some pictures from Dubai and wrote- Dubai, stay hydrated. This was followed by a hashtag, #Dee21, which means her friend Deeya Shroff turned 21.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Dubai, stay hydrated ðÂÂÂðÂ§Â #DeeXB #Dee21 A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onDec 20, 2019 at 5:12am PST

And then, she posted a romantic picture with Deeya to celebrate her birthday and wrote a fantastic post that read- as long as I have you, I know I'm gonna spend the rest of my life smiling. happy bday princess Dee, ur my sunshine. Take a look right here:

And lastly, her last post read- Saat Samundar Par. We must say the actress looks really pretty in these pictures. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram saat samundar par ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onDec 21, 2019 at 6:26am PST

The year-end break was much needed considering the hectic promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh, which released earlier this month. She has also begun shooting for Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

She has just signed Shakun Batra's relationship's drama with Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi as co-stars. Considering the millenial patience level is zero (her words), Panday can't wait to carve a niche in Bollywood. She's 21 and has a long way to go. For now, she is happy playing Santa or rather, more excited to receive presents.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates