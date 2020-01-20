Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha show us how to glam up for the wedding season

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sonakshi Sinha are wedding-ready. The three are posting tips for the 2020 marriage season. Kapoor and Sinha prefer pink saris with the latter opting for a long jacket over it. Panday wrote, "I love weddings (sic)." She opted for a sequinned lime green sharara. Fans, they say, are welcome to copy their looks for the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram i love weddings!!!! #KPsNish A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) onJan 18, 2020 at 3:47am PST

Sonakshi Sinha looked like a million bucks in her soft pink sari. The actress shared photos on Instagram along with the caption, "Wedding season is upon us!!"

Janhvi Kapoor, unlike her contemporary Ananya Panday who stunned in a sharara, wants to live in a sari forever. At least that's what she wrote for a caption while sharing photos of herself looking incredible in a pink embellished sari. Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram Can I live in a saree forever!!! A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onJan 18, 2020 at 9:11pm PST

Wow, we think all three ladies look absolutely stunning in their wedding looks. It sure is a lot of amazing inspiration for the upcoming wedding season!

