Ananya Panday looks adorable as she shares her childhood picture on Instagram

Ananya Panday has just started her journey in the Hindi film industry and amassed a following for herself. She's on the brink of completing 14 million followers on Instagram, has 13.9 currently. Her account is filled with candid photos and videos.

That's not all, she also keeps sharing pictures with her girl gang or squad, as she calls them. But also, given the season of throwback that we all are in, she also shared a throwback picture of herself all the way from her childhood and the actress indeed looked adorable.

Have a look right here:

A lot of actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan have also shared their childhood photos to entertain their fans. Coming back to Panday, she had two successful films in her debut year in 2019- Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She's now gearing up for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Khaali Peeli was slated to release in cinemas on June 12 but now the release is likely to happen directly on OTT due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The film with Padukone and Chaturvedi, produced by Dharma Productions, is touted to be out on the Valentine's Day weekend in 2021!

In an interview recently, talking about acting and success, the actress stated, "I've always wanted to do this and I'm really happy. I like all this attention that's coming my way. I love speaking to people and interacting with them especially young girls and boys. After my film, everything became so real and I'm grateful for all that love."

And not to forget, she also collaborates with Vijay Deverakonda for a pan-India film that's tentatively tilted Fighter.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Shares Unseen Pictures With Her Squad, Says 'Worse Comes To Worst, My Girls Come First'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news