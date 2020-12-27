Ananya Panday makes a floral fashion statement with her recent Instagram post

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned into a floral beauty in a picture she has posted on Instagram. The image captures a stunning Ananya in an aqua ensemble with pink floral prints. She captioned the image with flower emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday)

Ananya's latest release on OTT was the film "Khaali Peeli". She is now shooting Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya also has the action film "Fighter" coming up, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever