Ananya Panday makes a floral fashion statement with her recent Instagram post

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned into a floral beauty in a picture she has posted on Instagram. The image captures a stunning Ananya in an aqua ensemble with pink floral prints. She captioned the image with flower emojis.
Ananya's latest release on OTT was the film "Khaali Peeli". She is now shooting Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Ananya also has the action film "Fighter" coming up, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.
