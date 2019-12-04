Ananya Panday makes a fruitilicious fashion statement with her recent Instagram post

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ananya Panday's posts on social media are catching netizens' eyes. And they are far from amused. Yesterday, on December 3, the actor shared a picture wearing an orange outfit. She wrote, "Knock knock... who's there? Orange! Orange who? Orange you glad Pati Patni Aur Woh is releasing this Friday." Earlier, she shared a picture in a yellow dress (right) and wrote, "Unlike mangoes, I hope I'll always be in season." Looks like someone has just gifted Chunky's daughter a fruit basket.

But it's not only her orange dress that will catch your attention, her lovely expressions and that smile akin to a beam of sunshine also holds your eyes. Along with this picture and post, she doesn't forget to remind her fans and followers that her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, is releasing in the cinema halls on December 6.

Have a look at the post right here:

Seeing the dress, Ranveer Singh, the master of unique fashion choices, also couldn't stop himself from commenting on the post and wrote- Sold!!!

Panday started her career in Bollywood this year with Student of The Year 2, and critics and audiences really praised her performance in the film. And to be honest, she really displayed a lot of confidence and exuberance in her maiden outing itself, and the expectations from the actor are expectedly high.

And after the release of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, she'll team up with Ishaan Khatter for a unique and quirky romantic comedy titled Khaali Peeli, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, and it's all set to release on June 12, 2020.

