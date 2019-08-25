Ananya Panday makes her debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Day 4

bollywood

Ananya Panday made her debut with the grand Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Ananya Panday. Pic Courtesy: Instagram account of Ananya Panday

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani and Ananya Panday on Saturday walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Ayushmann and Disha turned showstopper for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna who returned to the LFW stage after 15 years. The "Andhadhun" actor who recently won the National Award for his role in the movie was seen in black head to toe. He was wearing a sparkling, embellished black suit. Disha donned a black, tailored fit, full sleeve evening gown, and completed the look with dark smoky eyes and open sleek hair.

Ananya Panday marked her debut on the ramp as a showstopper for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta. She walked the ramp first wearing an ivory, embellished lehenga, choli and dupatta and second a hot pink lehenga choli - this time she gave the dupatta a miss.

Other Bollywood celebrities who were spotted on the front row were Arjun Rampal, his Gabriella Demetriades, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Meera Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Sophie Chaudhary.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever