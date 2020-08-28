Ananya Panday misses being on the set of Khaali Peeli
Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and shared her pictures, stating how she's missing being on the sets of Khaali Peeli.
Actress Ananya Panday has shared a couple of stills from the set of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli, where she is dressed in ethnic simplicity.
In the stills posted on Instagram, Ananya sits in a car. Broken windows of the vehicle suggest she could be in the middle of shooting an action-packed sequence.
"I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photo shoots in the middle of intense action sequences #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli," she wrote. Have a look right here:
Ananya, who plays a character named Pooja in the film, co-stars with Ishaan Khatter in the film. The Maqbool Khan directorial was earlier scheduled to release in June but got delayed due to the Covid pandemic.
Ishaan essays a Mumbai cab driver in the romantic action film, which is being billed as a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.
