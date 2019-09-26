Ananya Panday on Khaali Peeli: I always say I attract love triangles

Ananya Panday, an up and coming sensation in Bollywood, is currently on a career high. The diva, who forayed into Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, now has a huge fan base across all age groups.

Ananya, who has just finished shooting for her second film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, already has one more film in the pipeline, titled Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. The actress' debut film won her a lot of love and popularity among the masses. Both SOTY 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh revolve around love triangles. In her third film, Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen as the only leading lady.

The actress was recently asked what she thought about being a part of stories that followed love triangles, and she said, "I always say that I attract love triangles and I always joke about that and I have already done two films with love triangles in them. In Khaali Peeli, there isn't a love triangle but kind of is because there is Ishaan, me and the taxi. so that's a different kind of triangle. I feel like the taxi in the film is the other heroine so I kinda am in another love triangle in this film as well."

Love triangle or not, Ananya Panday sure is a dynamic and lively presence on screen. We're sure fans would definitely want to see more of her on the big screen! Ananya is one of the most-talked-about celebs on social media, too, and has been creating the right kind of buzz before her much-anticipated movie.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh while her film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter is also in the pipeline.

