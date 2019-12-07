Ananya Panday pens thank you note for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star cast

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The much-talked-about comedy-drama 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' hit the theatres today and Ananya Panday penned a thank you note for the cast of the flick.

The 21-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a group selfie with a caption that reads, "So much love for these people right here!! thank u @junochopra for being the first one to have faith in me for playing the "Woh" you've been the most supportive and wonderful producer a person could ask for! thank u @mudassar_as_is without you Tapasya would be "directionless" @bhumipednekar sharing on and off-screen space with you was a real treat @aparshakti_khurana u reaaaally killed it and finally - last but def not the least - @kartikaaryan you've been there for me throughout and been the most selfless, caring and genuine person - thanks for always having my back ."

In the note, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor thanked the producers for having faith in her. She also said that it was a "real treat" to work with Bhumi Pednekar on and off-screen. The actor appreciated Aparshakti Khurana's comic role in the movie and thanked Kartik Aaryan for being the "most selfless, caring and genuine person." "Thanks for always having my back," she concluded. Ananya will next be seen in 'Khaali Peeli' alongside Ishaan Khatter.

The movie, helmed by Maqbool Khan, is set to release on 12 June 2020.

