Ananya Panday reunites with Tara Sutaria for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who made their Bollywood debut with filmmaker Karan Johar's SOTY2, reunited.. for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star shared a picture on Instagram, hugging Tara Sutaria, both smiling and posing.

Dressed in traditional ensembles, both Ananya and Tara look gorgeous as they celebrate the festival. It looked like the stars had a happy reunion. Post SOTY2, Ananya is busy with Pati Patni Aur Woh that also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Tara will next be seen in 'Marjaavaan' along with Sidharth Malhotra.

Ananya will also be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter which is set to go on floors on September 11. SOTY2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit Student of The Year, which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

The film directed by Punit Malhotra also features Tiger Shroff besides Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

