Ananya Panday shares a picture of her grandfather, wishes a Happy Doctor's Day to all the superhero doctors

To pay her respects to the frontline doctors who are risking their lives to help humanity fight the pandemic, actress Ananya Panday shared a post on her social media on Doctor's day. The highlight of the post was a picture of her late 'Dadaji' who was a doctor renowned for performing India's first heart transplant. The series of images had one picture of him standing next to Mother Teresa.

Ananya Panday's post was really adorable and touched all of the viewer's hearts! She paid respects to all the doctors in her own authentic way by sharing a picture of her 'Dadaji' and even paying respect to 'Dadi'. She uploaded the pictures with the following caption- "Happy Doctor’s day to my Dadaji, Dadi and all the selfless, superhero doctors out there. Thank you for keeping us healthy and safe especially in these tough times. Supremely proud to have two doctors as my grandparents." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

