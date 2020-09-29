Ananya Panday slays her traditional avatar in her latest post as she gears up for Khaali Peeli release

The excitement Ananya Panday and her upcoming film Khaali Peeli has created, is incredible. Running for their lives in the gully of Mumbai in a Kaali Peeli, Ananya will bring an interesing Bambaiya character on the plate and is the one to look out for!

The release of the film is just 3 moons away and Ananya shared a carousel of stills from the film along with an interesting caption on her social media. Ananya looks breathtaking in the stills of her upcoming film wearing a beautiful magenta pink side-slit kurti with flared pants and colour blocking the right way, has added a dark emerald green dupatta to it.

This is what she had to write, have a look at her post right here:

We're just as excited as Ananya for her upcoming project and look forward to see her perform some brilliant action sequences too which took everyone by awe in the trailer.

Apart from Khaali Peeli, the actress also has an interesting line up with Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi followed by Pan-India film, Fighter alongside Vijay Deverokonda.

